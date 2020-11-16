The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $56.16 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

