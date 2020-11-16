The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Insider Purchases £147.06 in Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 817 ($10.67) per share, for a total transaction of £147.06 ($192.13).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 22 shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($195.17).

LON:GOG opened at GBX 836 ($10.92) on Monday. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 604.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 822.65. The firm has a market cap of $248.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0011909 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

About The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.

