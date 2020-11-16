The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €175.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €158.70 ($186.71).

Get Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) alerts:

RI opened at €158.75 ($186.76) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €141.14. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

About Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.