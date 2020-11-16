The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $52,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.29. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

