The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $24.50 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $960.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,513 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.