The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC grew its position in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Southern by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,731,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

SO stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

