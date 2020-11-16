The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $138.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

