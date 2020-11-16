TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 85.5% Lower Over Last Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 85.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $37,506.73 and $8.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000366 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

