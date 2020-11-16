TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $92.97 on Monday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,272 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

