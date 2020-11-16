Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

PTLC stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

