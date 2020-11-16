Trexquant Investment LP Buys 56,823 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,823 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

