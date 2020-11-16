Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 156,664 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. AJO LP increased its position in Zynga by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Zynga by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,147,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,141 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,401,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -271.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $102,964.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,271,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,919 shares of company stock worth $3,498,401. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

