Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,330 shares of company stock valued at $568,120 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Shares of AJG opened at $115.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $118.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

