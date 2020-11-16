Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,573.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,495.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

