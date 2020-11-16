Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after purchasing an additional 674,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after purchasing an additional 728,403 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alarm.com by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $3,499,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Panero sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $529,502.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,426. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $70.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

