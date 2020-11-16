Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.79 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 37.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,119.25.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,042.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $980.84 and its 200 day moving average is $971.21.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

