Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.47 Million in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after buying an additional 1,341,364 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,521,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valvoline by 1,447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Valvoline by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,519,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,603 shares of company stock worth $592,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
