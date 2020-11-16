Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.53 Million in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 18.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 24.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 37.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 103,656 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $29.64 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -174.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

