Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.78 Million in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth about $73,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $2,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,169,523 shares in the company, valued at $119,852,717.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,953 shares of company stock worth $13,674,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

