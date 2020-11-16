Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.80 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $93,367.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,927 shares of company stock worth $715,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.11.

NYSE LAD opened at $266.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $288.56. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.19 and its 200 day moving average is $197.39.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

