Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,697 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 105,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

PPL stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

