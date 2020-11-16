Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 170,072 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of KGC opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.