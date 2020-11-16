Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 6,023 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after acquiring an additional 862,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Papa John’s International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 92,831 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.41.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $80.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.38, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

