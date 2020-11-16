Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 95,975 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

