Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $157.98 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,130 shares of company stock worth $8,437,895 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

