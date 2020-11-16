Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 315.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,462 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE opened at $43.09 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,878 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

