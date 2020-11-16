Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $125.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

