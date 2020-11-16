Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,862 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after buying an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Dropbox by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after buying an additional 1,717,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dropbox by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after buying an additional 1,697,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,258,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,691 shares of company stock valued at $793,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

