Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,254 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 108,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

