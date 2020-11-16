Trexquant Investment LP Sells 85 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,289,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $320.67 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.11.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

