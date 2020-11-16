Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.58 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 310,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.