Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:TCN opened at C$11.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.79. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.11.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

