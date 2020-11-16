Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

TCN opened at C$11.41 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.79.

About Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

