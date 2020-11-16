Trident Group Trading Down 50% This Week (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00170534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00962503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00215047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 117,952.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00096209 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

