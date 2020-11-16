TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $143.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00419824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.03187633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026299 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TFL is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

