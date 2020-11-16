Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$2.00 Price Target for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.83.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of $547.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

