TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $861,168.73 and $9,346.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

