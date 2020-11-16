UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) a €20.80 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.69 ($23.16).

Shares of DTE opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

