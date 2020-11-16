UBS Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €145.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.46 ($149.95).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €119.28 ($140.33) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.44. LEG Immobilien AG has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

