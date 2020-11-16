UGI (UGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $45.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

