UGI (UGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $36.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

