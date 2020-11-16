United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTDI. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €32.52 ($38.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. United Internet AG has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.98 and a 200 day moving average of €36.38.

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

