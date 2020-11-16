US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON USF opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. US Solar Fund PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

