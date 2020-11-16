v.systems (VSYS) Market Cap Reaches $32.20 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, v.systems has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $32.20 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,060,430,705 coins and its circulating supply is 2,136,822,241 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

Buying and Selling v.systems

v.systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

