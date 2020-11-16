Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

VCNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.