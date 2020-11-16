ValuEngine Lowers Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 34.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Daseke by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter worth about $419,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

