ValuEngine Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.