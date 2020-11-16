Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 716.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,755 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,865 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,391,000 after purchasing an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

