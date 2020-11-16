Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $143.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

