Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.77 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vipshop updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Vipshop stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $24.46.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

